A rapidly worsening global water crisis could destabilise food production systems, threatening more than half of the world’s food supply within 25 years, according to a new report.

The Global Commission on the Economics of Water highlights the strain on water resources driven by climate crisis, over-extraction, and pollution. The report warns that agriculture, highly dependent on diminishing freshwater supplies, faces severe disruption as water shortages escalate.

The Commission calls for “radical changes” in how water is valued, managed, and used. “We must properly value water, recognizing its role as Earth’s most precious resource, including the importance of green water.”

The report emphasises the need for a holistic approach to water management, considering the full hydrological cycle and its impact on communities, economies, ecosystems, and food security. Properly valuing water is essential, as it serves many roles, including sustaining agriculture.

The report warns that key agricultural regions responsible for feeding billions are particularly vulnerable to water shortages, which could severely disrupt food production.

“To effectively tackle the water crises, we need to consider the full implications of the hydrological cycle, that has consequences for communities and economies around the world and all the earth’s ecosystems, affecting our collective ability to achieve local, national and global agendas in relation to dignified lives, food security, sustainable development, and more,” it added.

Global demand for freshwater

The global water crisis is worsening, with rivers drying up, groundwater levels dropping, and unpredictable weather patterns threatening access to clean water.

The Global Commission on the Economics of Water predicts that the situation will deteriorate further in the coming decades, posing a serious threat to the global food supply.

By the end of the decade, the report reveals, global demand for freshwater is expected to outstrip supply by 40%, putting unprecedented pressure on water systems.

The commission also points out that governments and experts have drastically underestimated the amount of water needed to support human life.

While 50 to 100 litres per person per day may suffice for basic health and hygiene, about 4,000 litres per day are required when factoring in the water needed for food production and a dignified living.