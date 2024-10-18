Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “keep up the war” after the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in a gunfight in southern Gaza on Thursday.

The 62-year-old Sinwar—who was elected to the top leadership of Hamas after the resistance group’s politburo chief Ismael Haniyeh was assassinated by Israel in Tehran on July 31—was supposed to be 'Enemy Number 1' of the Zionist state.

But whether his assassination changed the course of the year-long war in favour of Israel remains open to debate.

Ghoncheh Tazmini, the author of a new book titled Power Couple: Russian-Iranian Alignment in the Middle East, says that removing key leaders from ideologically driven organisations like Hamas does not lead to their collapse or even a shift in their policies.

“These groups are structured to survive such losses to ensure continuity. Someone else will replace the fallen leader, and the core ideology and strategic outlook [will] remain intact,” Tazmini tells TRT World.

Sinwar had led Hamas’s operations in Gaza since 2017. He was fluent in Hebrew, which he learned during his 23 years as a prisoner in Israel. He walked out of Israeli jail in 2011 as part of a prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

Tazmini questioned the effectiveness of the “decapitation” method used often by Israel. For example, Haniyeh’s assassination did “little to weaken” Hamas's overall operation. Sinwar’s killing will lead to no different outcome for Israel, she adds.

Leadership void?

Experts believe the assassination of Sinwar will not create a leadership crisis in the Palestinian resistance group.

“Either Khalil al Hayya or Khaled Meshaal is going to take the top position in Hamas,” says Tahani Mustafa, senior analyst for Palestine at the International Crisis Group.

“It won't create a leadership void in Hamas,” she tells TRT World.

Unlike the past, Hamas is likely to have the same person lead its internal and external wings after Sinwar’s assassination, she adds.

One of the contenders for the top post, Meshaal first became the leader of Hamas’s political office in 1996. He barely escaped death when Israeli spies injected a slow-acting poison into his body in Jordan in 1998.

He has been living in exile for years. Even though he left his Hamas position in 2017 for Haniyeh, Meshaal remains an influential official in the group.