TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye offers condolences to Hamas after Sinwar's death
Hakan Fidan reaffirms Türkiye's commitment to mobilising international support to address humanitarian 'catastrophe' in Gaza.
Türkiye offers condolences to Hamas after Sinwar's death
Hakan Fidan conveyed his condolences to the Hamas delegation for the martyrdom of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who has been killed by Israeli attack in Gaza. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 18, 2024

Turkish foreign minister has offered his condolences to Hamas officials at a meeting in Istanbul following the death of the Palestinian group's leader Yahya Sinwar.

Hakan Fidan received Mohammed Ismail Darwish, Chairman of the Hamas Shura Council, and members of the Hamas Political Bureau and presented his condolences on the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The meeting focused on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region, particularly in northern Gaza, as the situation continues to escalate.

Fidan emphasised Türkiye’s commitment to using all available diplomatic channels to rally the international community against the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

He underlined Türkiye’s role in seeking immediate action to address the needs of civilians in the region.

RelatedYahya Sinwar: A refugee, novelist, strategist, and fighter
RECOMMENDED

Voicing hope for unity

A key topic of the meeting was the progress of negotiations for a potential ceasefire agreement, which would allow for the exchange of Israeli and Palestinian prisoners.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s support for diplomatic efforts aimed at securing such an agreement to alleviate tensions.

The inter-Palestinian reconciliation process was also addressed, with Fidan expressing his appreciation for Egypt’s recent efforts in hosting talks in Cairo. He voiced hope for continued progress toward unity among Palestinian factions.

Related'Source of pride': Palestinians salute Yahya Sinwar’s last act of defiance
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes