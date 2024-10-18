Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in an all-out scramble for Arab American votes in Michigan, knowing that this pivotal battleground could tip the scales of the entire election.

The Republican nominee visited a new campaign office in Hamtramck on Friday, a Muslim-majority city, and was joined there by Mayor Amer Ghalib, a Democrat who has endorsed Trump. Meanwhile, three city council members in the same town have endorsed Harris.

"His visit today is to show respect and appreciation to our community," said Ghalib, who presented Trump with a framed certificate of appreciation.

Michigan is one of three “blue wall” states that, along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, will help decide the election, and the diverse voting blocs are key to winning the state. Both Trump and Harris, his Democratic rival, made a push for union workers and Black voters as they worked every angle for support.

Related Harris or Trump? Disillusioned Arab Americans in Michigan remain undecided

'Zeroing in on voting blocs'

"It's an election for president. It’s not supposed to be a cake walk for anyone. There are very important issues at play," Harris said.

David Plouffe, a top campaign adviser for Harris, said on Friday that he believed all of the swing states were still in play, but the key was zeroing in on voting blocs.

"We’re going to treat every cohort like they're a swing voter,” he said. “We’re going to fight for every vote.”

Trump has been trying to capitalise on frustration with Harris over the US backing of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza and its invasion of Lebanon.

His allies have held meetings for months with community leaders in Michigan, which has a sizable population of Arab Americans, particularly in and around Detroit. Asked about the Hamtramck mayor’s endorsement, Trump said: "I mean, frankly, it’s an honour. I’ve got a lot of endorsements, Arab Americans, from a lot of people.”

Trump said he didn’t think the Arab American community would vote for Harris "because she doesn’t know what she's doing."

At the campaign office, Trump said he was also getting support from unions and that the head of the United Auto Workers — who has endorsed Harris — doesn’t have a clue.