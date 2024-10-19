WORLD
4 MIN READ
America's largest healthcare union calls for arms embargo on Israel
1199SEIU expresses outrage at staggering loss of lives in Palestine and Lebanon and slams unwavering support from US and other Western countries for genocide-accused Netanyahu.
America's largest healthcare union calls for arms embargo on Israel
Since October last year, Tel Aviv has killed more than 42,500 Palestinians and wounded nearly 100,000 in Gaza. It has killed nearly 800 people in occupied West Bank.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
October 19, 2024

America's largest union representing healthcare workers, 1199SEIU, has called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and besieged Gaza, along with a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel.

Condemning the dire humanitarian consequences stemming from the Netanyahu regime's genocidal war on Gaza, the union on Friday highlighted alarming statistics from the World Food Programme (WFP), revealing the catastrophic situation in Gaza and Lebanon, where millions face the imminent threat of starvation.

"In a further escalation of the regional crisis, Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon has now forced nearly one million people to flee their homes," a strongly worded statement from 1199SEIU said.

WFP has reported 16 attacks on the Lebanese healthcare sector, resulting in at least nine hospitals being rendered partially or fully non-operational.

RelatedIsraeli invasion causing 'widespread destruction' in south Lebanon: UNIFIL

'Avert catastrophic famine'

As a union comprised of healthcare professionals with familial ties to the affected regions, 1199SEIU expressed outrage at the staggering loss of life and the unwavering support from the US and other Western governments for the Netanyahu regime.

"1199SEIU demands urgent, concrete efforts by the US to establish an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and the full flow of humanitarian aid. There cannot be any more delay."

"We call on the Biden administration to enforce the Foreign Assistance Act and suspend military assistance to Israel for its continued blockage of aid necessary to avert catastrophic famine. It is unacceptable for Israel to use US military aid for aims well beyond its self-defense," the statement read.

RECOMMENDED

1199SEIU emphasised that all individuals impacted by this conflict deserve a future free from war and suffering.

"The only way to seek justice for the innocent lives lost is to build a lasting peace that ensures safety, self-determination, and a respect for international law and norms on all sides," it concluded.

Genocidal war

Since October last year, Tel Aviv has killed more than 42,500 Palestinians and wounded nearly 100,000 in Gaza. It has killed nearly 800 in occupied West Bank.

Some 10,000 Palestinians are feared buried under the rubble of their bombed homes in Gaza. Another 10,000 have been abducted by Israel and dumped in Israeli jails and torture chambers.

But experts and some studies say this is just a tip of an iceberg and the actual Palestinian death toll could be around 200,000.

Israel, accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, has also killed at least 2,411 people in Lebanon since October last year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes