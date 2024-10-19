Chinese drone maker DJI, which dominates the consumer global market has said it was suing the US Department of Defense, complaining that Washington had "erroneously" included the company on a Chinese military company blacklist.

It has faced scrutiny from Washington in recent years, including for its role in surveilling ethnic minorities in China, and DJI drones have reportedly been used extensively by both sides in the war in Ukraine.

"On October 18, DJI filed a lawsuit to challenge the Department of Defense's (DoD) erroneous designation of the company as a 'Chinese Military Company,'" DJI said in a statement sent to AFP.

The Pentagon added DJI to its list of Chinese military-linked companies in 2022.

Founded in 2006, DJI said it had attempted to "engage with the DoD for more than sixteen months" and had now "determined it had no alternative other than to seek relief in federal court."

"DJI is not owned or controlled by the Chinese military, and the DoD itself acknowledges that DJI makes consumer and commercial drones, not military drones. DJI is a private company and should not be misclassified as a military company," the company said Saturday.

Washington has for years rolled out measures targeting Chinese tech companies over national security concerns and fears that technology could be used by Beijing for military purposes.

