'We're in midst of tension that could have repercussions globally' — Fidan
Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi praises Türkiye's stance in supporting the Palestinian people, commending the country for "standing up against Israel's crimes"
Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi praised Türkiye's stance in supporting the Palestinian people, commending the country for "standing up against Israel's crimes."
By Meryem Demirhan
October 19, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul to discuss the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Araghci is on a two-day visit to Türkiye that began on Friday.

Saturday's talks focused on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with both ministers highlighting the potential for the situation to spiral into a broader regional conflict.

In the joint press conference, Fidan emphasised the seriousness of the situation, warning that the risk of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict spreading across the region "must never be underestimated."

He stressed, "We are in the midst of tension that could have repercussions globally." In line with this, he reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to supporting Palestinian reconciliation efforts, calling it a "very important, strategic" goal.

The Turkish foreign minister also discussed his meeting with a Hamas delegation on Friday, where they focused on providing humanitarian aid to Gaza and mobilising international support for the Palestinian cause.

"We are prepared for any scenario"

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi praised Türkiye's stance in supporting the Palestinian people, commending the country for "standing up against Israel's crimes."

He condemned Israel's actions, stating, "The Israeli regime does not recognise any boundaries in its war crimes."

Araghchi expressed strong support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, adding, "The spread of war in the region is a serious threat; we are in favor of peace, but are also prepared for any scenario."

On October 1, Iran fired about 200 missiles at Israel in retaliation for the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, and an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander.

Israel has vowed retaliation after the attack, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring that Tehran had made a 'big mistake' and would 'pay for it.

