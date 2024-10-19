WORLD
1 MIN READ
Man attacks Japan's ruling party headquarters with Molotov cocktails
The attack comes amid election campaign in Japan with the snap general elections scheduled for October 27.
Man attacks Japan's ruling party headquarters with Molotov cocktails
Japan's ruling party headquarters. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 19, 2024

A man threw several firebombs at the headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Tokyo this morning, local media has reported.

The man threw objects believed to be Molotov cocktails in front of the LDP headquarters and crashed a van into a concertina barrier at the nearby prime minister's office, according to Kyodo News on Saturday.

There have been no reports of injuries, although a police van was damaged in the attack.

RECOMMENDED

Following the incident, police arrested a 49-year-old man named Atsunobu Usuda from Kawaguchi in Saitama province, near Tokyo.

The election campaign in Japan began on Tuesday, with the snap general elections scheduled for October 27.

RelatedJapan announces state funeral for Shinzo Abe on September 27
SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm