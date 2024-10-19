The lawyer for Mozambique's leading opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane, who ran for president in the October 9 elections, was gunned down in Maputo on Saturday.

The lawyer, Elvino Dias, was killed with another candidate, Paulo Guambe, from the Podemos party backing Mondlane. Two gunmen shot up their car while it was immobile on a road in the centre of the capital, witnesses said.

Podemos head Albino Forquilha confirmed the killings to AFP, while the national lawyers' association expressed "deep shock" at Dias's death.

A civil society observer group, Mais Integridade, called the "repugnant" murders an "act of intimidation" undermining democracy.