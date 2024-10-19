WORLD
Turkish motorcycle star Razgatlioglu claims second world title
Toprak Razgatlioglu clinches superbike gold once again with 493 total points, 41 marks ahead of his closest contender.
Razgatlioglu previously won the 2021 Superbike world title with the team Pata Yamaha. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
October 19, 2024

ROKiT BMW's Turkish motorcycle racer Toprak Razgatlioglu has secured the 2024 World Superbike Championship, claiming his second world title.

Razgatlioglu was 6.067 seconds behind Aruba Ducati's Nicolo Bulega in the 20-lap Race 1 at Spain's Jerez circuit on Saturday but clinched the title as his total points increased to 493.

The Prometeon Spanish Round's first race lasted 33 minutes and 32.738 seconds as Bulega, second in the championship standings, won the Jerez race.

Bulega is the Turkish racer's nearest rival overall and has 452 points ahead of Sunday's race, which will be no contest for Razgatlioglu as their point gap stands at 41. The winner of a race in superbike gains 25 points, while the runner-up takes 20.

Pata Yamaha Prometeon's racer Andrea Locatelli came third in Jerez.

Gold suit and an alien mask

Razgatlioglu previously won the 2021 Superbike world title with the team Pata Yamaha.

Following the race in Jerez, he retreated into his cabin, which resembled a flying saucer, to change from his race suit and helmet to celebrate victory with his team and fans.

Donning a gold race suit and helmet, along with an alien mask, Razgatlioglu posed for cameras as the season's winner. It was his first title with ROKiT BMW.

The Spanish Round's Superpole Race and Race 2 will be held Sunday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
