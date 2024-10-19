WORLD
Türkiye stands by Palestine in its struggle for 'freedom, dignity': Erdogan
The Turkish president says the US, Europe, and the UN Security Council have become "mere toys in the hands of a ruthless murderer known as Netanyahu".
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the Istanbul Mukhtars Meeting held in Istanbul, on October 19, 2024. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 19, 2024

Türkiye's president has reaffirmed the country's strong support for Palestine as Israel continues to conduct deadly attacks across the occupied territories and Gaza.

As the "enemy of oppressors and protector of the oppressed," Türkiye stands by Palestine in its "struggle for freedom and dignity against the network of genocide", Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a meeting in Istanbul held with local officials on Saturday.

"The US, Europe and the UN Security Council have become mere toys in the hands of a ruthless murderer known as Netanyahu," Erdogan said, referring to Israel's prime minister.

Pointing to the child death toll in Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza, he said, "20,000 children have died. Not one person has stepped forward to say, 'this is shameful'."

"Tens of thousands of women have died, and women's rights organisations have not uttered a word," he added.

"Some 175 journalists have died, and the international media does not care at all," Erdogan said.

"The responsibility for the massacre of 50,000 innocents undoubtedly lies with Israel's lawless occupying forces," the Turkish president asserted, adding that those "who provide unconditional support to the Israeli government and send weapons and ammunition are also openly complicit in this massacre".

Erdogan expressed respect for the leaders and members of the Palestinian resistance, "which has become legendary not only through their struggles but also through their martyrdom, and for all the heroes who have watered the lands of Gaza with their blessed blood."

"I wish God's mercy on Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader who was martyred recently," he added.

SOURCE:AA
