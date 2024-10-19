WORLD
4 MIN READ
Leaked US intel detailing Israeli plans for strike on Iran surfaces online
The US is investigating the leak of the highly classified documents, CNN reports, with one official describing the leak as "deeply concerning".
Leaked US intel detailing Israeli plans for strike on Iran surfaces online
The leaks reportedly came from a source within the US intelligence community. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 19, 2024

Classified US intelligence documents detailing Israel's alleged preparations for a potential attack on Iran have surfaced online, amid speculations of an attack in response to an October 1 ballistic missile strike against Israel.

The documents, dated October 15 and 16, began circulating Friday after being shared on Telegram by Middle East Spectator. The leaks reportedly came from a source within the US intelligence community.

One of the documents, reportedly compiled by the Defence Department's National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, indicates that Israel's plans involve relocating munitions.

"The Israeli Air Force continued air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM) handling, cover UAV operations, and conducted a second large-force employment (LFE) exercise from 15 through 16 October 2024, according to imagery analysis," said the document.

It noted that since October 8, the Israeli Air Force has handled at least 16 Golden Horizon ALBMs and more than 40 IS02 (Rocks) ALBMs. The document said that ALBM handling continued at Hatzerim Airfield as of October 16.

Another document said it is sourced to the National Security Agency and outlines Israeli Air Force exercises involving air-to-surface missiles, also believed to be in preparation for a strike on Iran.

The US is investigating the leak of the highly classified documents, according to CNN, which cited three individuals familiar with the matter. One source confirmed the authenticity of the documents. A US official described the leak as "deeply concerning", CNN reported.

It also reported that a US official said an investigation is in place to determine who had access to the alleged Pentagon document. Such a leak would automatically prompt an inquiry involving the FBI, alongside the Pentagon and US intelligence agencies, said CNN.

RECOMMENDED

The leak could be an attempt to disrupt the Israeli operation, according to the Axios news website.

US President Joe Biden said Friday that he knows how and when Israel will carry out its attack on Iran as Tehran warned it would respond "decisively".

Asked by reporters if he has a "good understanding" of what Israel's response to Iran's October 1 ballistic missile attack would entail, and when it would occur, Biden said succinctly: "Yes and yes."

Biden has previously asked Israel not to attack Iran's oil or nuclear sites — attacks that could dramatically escalate the worsening conflict.

Iran said it carried out the ballistic attack in retaliation for the assassinations of Hamas's former political leader in Tehran in July and the killing of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last month

Nearly 200 missiles were fired in the salvo, which struck several locations in Israel, including a military facility, but resulted in no fatalities.

The exchanges of fire between Tel Aviv and Tehran have escalated this year after Israel bombed Iran's Embassy in Syria on April 1, killing senior military officials. Iran responded to that attack two weeks later by launching hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'