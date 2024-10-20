TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to host Ukrainian Foreign Minister for strategic talks
Türkiye's pivotal role in peace efforts, economic cooperation, and humanitarian initiatives—such as the Black Sea Grain Corridor—will further strengthen Türkiye-Ukraine ties amidst the ongoing conflict.
Türkiye to host Ukrainian Foreign Minister for strategic talks
Economic ties between Türkiye and Ukraine have grown steadily, even amidst the ongoing conflict. In 2023, bilateral trade reached $7.3 billion. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
October 20, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha on October 21, marking Sibiha's first official visit to Türkiye. Discussions will highlight Türkiye’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, its call for a diplomatic resolution to the war, and deepening bilateral relations.

This visit follows Fidan’s August trip to Ukraine, with the two countries aiming to enhance cooperation, particularly in economy, energy, and defence sectors. A Memorandum of Understanding and a consultation plan for 2025-2026 are expected to be signed.

Since Türkiye and Ukraine upgraded relations to a Strategic Partnership in 2011, substantial progress has been achieved in various sectors, with defence and energy at the forefront.

Minister Fidan last met with Sibiha in October 2024 during the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Dubrovnik. As the war continues, regional security issues and peace initiatives have gained prominence.

The upcoming meeting is expected to further solidify Türkiye's role as a mediator, supporting efforts for a peaceful resolution through international law.

Economic Cooperation and Free Trade Agreement

Economic ties between Türkiye and Ukraine have grown steadily, even amidst the ongoing conflict. In 2023, bilateral trade reached $7.3 billion.

RECOMMENDED

Discussions during the visit are likely to focus on the Free Trade Agreement between the two nations, which is anticipated to come into force soon.

The agreement is seen as a vital step in boosting bilateral trade and strengthening economic collaboration in the long run.

Türkiye has played a crucial role in facilitating diplomatic and humanitarian efforts during the war. In 2022, it hosted the first meetings between Ukrainian and Russian representatives.

Furthermore, Türkiye’s efforts in the Black Sea Grain Corridor, which enabled the export of 33 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain, have been instrumental in mitigating global food shortages.

Türkiye has also been involved in organising prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia, further highlighting its proactive stance in regional peace efforts.

This visit is expected to reinforce Türkiye’s commitment to both bilateral relations and broader regional stability, continuing its role as a key player in mediating peace and supporting Ukraine.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'