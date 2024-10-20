WORLD
Hundreds of illegal Israeli settlers storm into Al-Aqsa Mosque
According to witnesses, far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir joined the illegal settlers in performing Jewish rituals at the site.
Since 2003, Israel has allowed illegal settlers into the flashpoint compound almost on a daily basis. / Others
By Staff Reporter
October 20, 2024

Some 1,390 illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, according to a Palestinian agency.

The Jordan-run Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said the settlers entered the flashpoint site through the Mughrabi Gate in the western wall of the mosque under the protection of Israeli police on Sunday.

According to witnesses, far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir joined the illegal settlers in performing Talmudic rituals at the site amid restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshippers into the complex.

Ben-Gvir’s office, however, said the extremist minister did not enter the site but welcomed Israeli settlers at the entrance of the complex.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed illegal settlers into the flashpoint compound almost daily except on Fridays and Saturdays.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

SOURCE:AA
