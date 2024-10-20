WORLD
Nepal protesters clash with police over ex-deputy premier's fraud charges
Former Deputy Premier Rabi Lamichhane denies the charges, which his supporters claim are politically motivated.
Police use water cannons to disperse supporters of Rabi Lamichhane, Nepal's former deputy premier, protesting after his arrest on fraud and organised crime charges, in Pokhara on October 20, 2024. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Sena SerimSena Serim
October 20, 2024

Nepali police fired water cannons and tear gas at thousands of protesters loyal to a former deputy premier once seen as a rising political star, as he appeared in court on charges his supporters say are politically motivated.

Rabi Lamichhane faces charges of fraud and organised crime related to the alleged embezzlement of funds from a financial cooperative before he entered politics, a case that has garnered national attention.

Lamichhane rejects the charges, which his angry supporters say were trumped up.

Lamichhane is well known for his career as a television host in the Himalayan republic, making his name as an anti-corruption crusader through aggressive interviews with public officials.

He shot to political power in November 2022 with his Rastriya Swatantra Party tapping into widespread discontent at Nepal's elderly political leadership, becoming the deputy premier and interior minister.

But he was sacked in January 2023, after Nepal's top court barred him from office for failing to regain citizenship after giving up his US passport.

He was arrested in the capital Kathmandu on Friday and transferred to the city of Pokhara, where he remains in custody.

'They think they can finish our party'

Police said thousands of people took part in the protests Sunday, with baton-wielding officers blocking off areas around the district court and spraying crowds with water cannons and tear gas.

Protesters chanted slogans against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, claiming the charges against Lamichhane were politically motivated.

The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported that a parliamentary committee had accused Lamichhane of embezzling millions of rupees from multiple cooperatives while running the Gorkha Media Network, before his entry into politics.

"We have been supporting the investigation but this is a political vendetta to finish a new party that is working for the betterment of people," RSP party member Toshima Karki said.

"They think they can finish our party by attacking an individual, this is wrong," she added.

"We are doing a peaceful protest and we are committed to fight against this injustice."

RelatedKey partner withdraws support from Nepal's government to join new coalition
