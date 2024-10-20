Millions of Cubans remain without electricity because of a prolonged outage at the main power plants on the island.

Reports indicate that a malfunction on Friday at the Antonio Guiteras Power Plant in Matanzas left most of Cuba in the dark.

Authorities announced that following intense efforts, electricity has begun to be restored in some areas, including the capital, Havana.

About 80 percent of the country, however, is still without power, and certain regions have experienced outages lasting more than 30 hours.

Images on social media show the José Martí International Airport in Havana shrouded in darkness.

Energy officials, meanwhile, convening under the leadership of President Miguel Diaz-Canel, are evaluating measures to address the outages.