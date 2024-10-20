TÜRKİYE
Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union debates the future of media in Istanbul
Hosted by TRT in Istanbul, the 61st ABU General Assembly delves into the impact of artificial intelligence on broadcasting and new challenges for the industry.
The ABU reaches an audience of approximately 3.5 billion people. / Photo: AA / AA
October 20, 2024

Members of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), the world’s largest broadcasting union with 230 members from 65 countries, have gathered in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul to explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of media.

The event, proudly hosted by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), marks the 61st General Assembly of the union with the theme "The Nexus of AI, Broadcasting, and Society".

Key meetings were held on Sunday under the leadership of TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, who has been serving as ABU President since 2023.

“We are here to address the barriers in the media sector, share ideas, and make decisions that will shape ABU’s future,” he said in an address to the convention on the event's third day.

The ABU Presidential Meeting, Executive Board discussions, and bilateral talks reviewed the union’s three-year action plan and strategic goals for the future. The day’s events also included the Technical Committee meeting, the Sports Group meeting, and a forum on broadcasting.

Turkish officials also held bilateral discussions with representatives from Indonesia and Mongolia on enhancing media cooperation and joint initiatives.

The ABU TV Song Festival then took place at the Istanbul Lutfi Kirdar International Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sunday, featuring performances from artists representing 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The official ABU Opening Ceremony is set to take place on Tuesday with addresses from Türkiye's Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun, TRT Director General and ABU President Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, and ABU Secretary-General Ahmed Nadeem.

The speakers will discuss the influence of AI and digital technologies on broadcasting, as well as the challenges facing the broadcasting industry today.

Later, the ABU Awards Ceremony will take place, recognising winners in 15 categories across television, radio, and digital media.

