Prabowo Subianto was sworn in Sunday as Indonesia’s eighth president, reaffirming his country's support for the independence of Palestine in his inaugural speech.

"We were seen as even lower than dogs (in the past) … That is why we have that principle of solidarity. We have to defend the oppressed, and that is why we support Palestinian independence," Prabowo said in parliament, referring to Dutch colonialism, the traces of which remain in Indonesia years after it declared independence in 1945.

The former general recounted how he saw a board that read "honden en inlander verboden" — Dutch for "dogs and native Indonesians not allowed" — when visiting a pool in the Manggarai region during his military tenure in 1978.

"Indonesia stands ready to deploy more (logistics aid), and evacuate those injured and the traumatized children. We will prepare all hospitals, including military ones, to help our brothers and sisters who are victims of the unfair war," Prabowo said.

His remarks referred to Indonesia's partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to send their medical workers to treat wounded Palestinians.

Indonesia, he added, seeks friendship with other nations, but its friendliness does not mean it will ignore colonialism that is taking place on the planet.

'Leader for all Indonesians'

Succeeding Joko Widodo, who led the country for 10 years as president, Prabowo vowed to be "leader of all Indonesians," local English daily Jakarta Globe reported.