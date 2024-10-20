WORLD
Oxfam 'strongly condemns' killing of water engineers in Israeli Gaza strike
Dozens of engineers, civil servants and aid workers have been killed in Israeli air strikes during Tel Aviv's ongoing war, Oxfam says.
Smoke rises in residential areas after Israeli attacks on town of Bani Suheila of Khan Younis, Gaza. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 20, 2024

Oxfam has condemned in strongest terms the killing of four water engineers and workers from the Khuzaa municipality in Gaza, the Oxfam International said.

The workers, collaborating with Oxfam's strategic partner, the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility (CMWU), were killed in a bombing incident despite their vehicle being clearly marked and their movements coordinated with Israeli authorities.

The four men were travelling east of Khan Younis to carry out urgent repairs on Gaza's water infrastructure when the air strike occurred.

Oxfam expressed solidarity with CMWU, its partners and the families of the victims, highlighting the dire impact their killings will have on an already strained water supply system in Gaza.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to escalate, with clean water access severely compromised.

Violation of international law

Oxfam said dozens of engineers, civil servants and aid workers have been killed in Israeli air strikes during Tel Aviv's ongoing war, many of whom were working on essential services aimed at keeping Gaza's fragile infrastructure operational.

In spite of the coordination efforts between CMWU, the Palestinian Water Authority and Israeli authorities to protect these workers, they remain vulnerable to attacks.

"These assaults on civilian infrastructure and the people who work tirelessly to maintain it are clear violations of international humanitarian law," an Oxfam spokesperson said.

"Those responsible must be held accountable. Attacking essential workers is part of the crime of using starvation as a weapon of war."

Oxfam has called for an independent investigation into the killings and reiterated its demands for a ceasefire, an end to arms transfers to Israel and greater international pressure to hold Israel accountable for its actions against civilians and those delivering life-saving services in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
