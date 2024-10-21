Pakistan's government narrowly passed on Monday a package of constitutional amendments it said would stop the country's courts from issuing rulings that "interfere in parliament".

Under the judicial reforms passed during a late night session of parliament, the chief justice of Pakistan will now be selected by a parliamentary committee and have a fixed term of three years.

A new constitutional bench will be also formed.

"The goal of the amendments is to block the judicial verdicts that interfere in parliament," Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday as the government courted support from smaller religious groups.

"Everybody agrees that we will not compromise on the supremacy of the parliament."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party scraped together a two-thirds majority with the backing of its long-time rival turned partner Pakistan People's Party, and a religious party considered an ally of opposition leader Imran Khan.

Some 'wins'