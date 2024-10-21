CULTURE
Yunus Emre's timeless teachings explored at Rome event
Zafer Kiyici, Director of the Yunus Emre Institute in Rome, says the challenges humanity faces in the 21st century underscore the growing need for Yunus Emre's teachings to overcome discrimination, war, and hatred.
The reflections of the teachings of Yunus Emre, a Turkish poet who lived in Anatolia in the 13th and 14th centuries were presented in Rome. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
October 21, 2024

A special event has been organised at the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) Turkish Cultural Center in Rome, aimed at exploring the life and teachings of Yunus Emre, one of the most influential poets and Sufi figures in Turkish history, and highlighting how his wisdom resonates in the modern world.

During the event, Dr Leyla Donmez from Osmangazi University, who explained Yunus Emre's moral values and foresight, and Dr Omer Faruk Bayrakci, who gave a qanun recital from a repertoire that included compositions based on Yunus Emre’s poems, shared their thoughts with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Donmez expressed how valuable it was for them to commemorate Yunus Emre in Rome.

"What are the moral values and foresight of people in the 21st century, in the digital age, and what did Yunus Emre actually tell us in his time in the 13th and 14th centuries? Today we expressed these ideas. We blended the values of the 13th and 14th centuries with their reflections today, and we made it our mission to understand Yunus in the light of the values of the 21st century".

Referring to the loss of many values in today's world, Donmez said, "There are concepts we call core values, such as justice, honesty, love and respect. We discussed what Yunus Emre said about these concepts in his time. It would be too limiting to summarise them in a single saying, but we tried to express them. It was very valuable for us to convey these values, which have either been lost or are in danger of being lost, through Yunus Emre's words in this event".

In response to the question of what can be done about values that have been lost or are in danger of being lost, Donmez said that they sought answers in Yunus Emre's teachings. She emphasised the importance of introducing students to great scholars and mystics like Yunus Emre or Mevlana to raise awareness.

Bayrakci, who received much appreciation for his qanun recital during the event in Rome, pointed out that many of Yunus Emre's works have been set to music.

"The poems are so beautiful that many composers of religious music have competed to set Yunus's works to music. Thus, Yunus occupies an important place not only in literature but also in music. As a qanun performer, it gives me great pleasure to perform works composed by Yunus.

In today's programme we have presented small examples of Yunus' compositions. We have also tried to include various examples of Turkish music, mostly from the 14th century to the present."

Zafer Kiyici, Director of the YEE Rome Turkish Cultural Centre, said that Yunus Emre, as a unique figure from Anatolia, conveyed messages of peace, love, and tolerance to all humanity.

"His words are not only a cultural and literary heritage but also a universal call that remains relevant in today's world. The challenges facing humanity in the 21st century, such as overcoming discrimination, war, and hatred, show that we need Yunus Emre's teachings more than ever. The importance of love, tolerance, and unity has never been so clearer."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
