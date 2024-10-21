TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Festival in DC attracts thousands with rich cultural displays
The festival showcases Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage, offering attendees a vibrant experience of Turkish culture through lively music, traditional cuisine, and artistic displays.
Turkish Festival in DC attracts thousands with rich cultural displays
Visitors were treated to a variety of performances, including traditional Turkish folk dancing, live Turkish folk music. / Photo: X/@TC_VasingtonBE / Others
Ibrahim KARAPOLATIbrahim KARAPOLAT
October 21, 2024

Thousands of people have gathered in Washington, DC for the annual Turkish Festival, immersing themselves in a lively celebration of Turkish culture, featuring vibrant performances, traditional music, and authentic cuisine.

Organised by the Turkish-American Association of Washington DC (ATA-DC) on Sunday, the festival took place on Pennsylvania Avenue, near the Capitol, offering a showcase of Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage.

Visitors were treated to a variety of performances, including traditional Turkish folk dancing, live Turkish folk music, and performances by musicians from the broader Turkish republics, all of which captivated the audience.

Cultural showcase

RECOMMENDED

Festival booths showcased a rich array of Ottoman-Turkish cultural products, with hand-woven Turkish carpets, traditional Ottoman garments, and intricately designed tiles capturing the attention of many visitors.

In addition to the cultural exhibits, the festival offered a variety of entertainment for all ages, including children's games, live music, and other cultural activities.

The event drew thousands of attendees, ranging from members of the Turkish American community to people from diverse backgrounds, with a noticeable interest from American visitors eager to explore the cultural experience.

RelatedTurkish festival in US enchants visitors through vibrant cultural atmosphere
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'