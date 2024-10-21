Thousands of people have gathered in Washington, DC for the annual Turkish Festival, immersing themselves in a lively celebration of Turkish culture, featuring vibrant performances, traditional music, and authentic cuisine.

Organised by the Turkish-American Association of Washington DC (ATA-DC) on Sunday, the festival took place on Pennsylvania Avenue, near the Capitol, offering a showcase of Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage.

Visitors were treated to a variety of performances, including traditional Turkish folk dancing, live Turkish folk music, and performances by musicians from the broader Turkish republics, all of which captivated the audience.

Cultural showcase