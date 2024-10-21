Fetullah Gulen, who masterminded the 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye, has died in the US state of Pennsylvania, according to reports. He was 83.

Herkul, the terror group’s propaganda website, said on its X account that Gulen had died on Sunday evening in the hospital where he was being treated.

For decades, Gulen, the head of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), oversaw a vast terror network aimed at undermining Turkish state and democracy.