The referendum in Moldova on the question of whether its people want to join the European Union in future has hit a tight race.

Nearly 99 percent of votes have been counted in the referendum held on Sunday that asked voters to choose whether to enshrine in the country’s constitution a path toward the EU.

But the preliminary results released by election authorities on Monday showed there's still no final answer as 50.3 percent of voters favour the EU while 49.7 percent are against it.

What has emerged as a defining theme in the referendum that was held alongside the presidential election, is the role of Moldova's diaspora, which mostly lives in European countries. Nearly 25 percent of Moldova's population lives abroad.

Turnout for Sunday's vote surpassed 50 percent, much above the 33 percent needed for the referendum to be valid.

The vote was held amid ongoing claims by Moldovan authorities that Moscow has intensified a “hybrid war” campaign to destabilise the country and derail its path to EU.

The allegations, vehemently denied by Russia, include funding pro-Moscow opposition groups, spreading disinformation, meddling in local elections and backing a major vote-buying scheme.