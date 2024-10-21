The two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Islamabad was one of the key global diplomatic events of the month, but it was the Pakistan-India dimension that provided the most keenly watched sideshows of the conclave.

As expected, there was no formal bilateral engagement between Islamabad and New Delhi on the sidelines of the 23rd meeting of the SCO, an economic grouping of nine full members, including China and Russia.

The Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had set the tone for his October 15-16 Pakistan visit – a rare trip by a top Indian official to the neighbouring country – when he said before the meeting that there would be no discussion on bilateral issues.

Yet, even this "absence" of formal bilateral engagement remained under the spotlight as South Asian watchers tried to read between the lines – from the red-carpet reception given to Jaishankar on his arrival in Islamabad to his handshake with the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif or the exchange of pleasantries with the hosts.

Pakistan played the role of a gracious host in line with diplomatic norms. And luckily, the Indian Foreign Minister’s visit ended without any diplomatic spat between the two sides.

This is being interpreted as a good omen by many observers given the fact that in May 2023, when Pakistan’s then foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, visited India to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, he had a face-off with Jaishankar on the issue of terrorism.

Both Pakistan and India regularly accuse one another of “sponsoring terrorism” and use almost every international forum to malign their rival.

Bhutto-Zardari’s May 2023 Indian visit was the first by a senior Pakistani leader after 12 years, while Jaishankar became the first Indian foreign minister to land in Islamabad in more than nine years.

His predecessor, Sushma Swaraj, visited Pakistan in 2015 for the Heart of Asia Conference, focusing on Afghanistan.

While the Pakistan-India rivalry has derailed the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which had its last summit in 2014, the two countries have kept their acrimonious relations under check at SCO because it is a bigger platform and the two world powers – Russia and China – remain focused on making it work.

Ex-PM in talks mode?

However, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who heads the ruling Pakistan Muslim League, apparently tried to compensate for the lack of formal bilateral engagement between the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours by interacting with Indian journalists.

In his two separate meetings with the visiting Indian journalists, Nawaz Sharif -- the elder brother of Prime Minister Shehbaz -- extended an olive branch to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed hopes for resumption of talks between the two countries sooner than later.

The elder Sharif refrained from discussing any contentious issue between the two countries.

His talking points, as reported by the Indian media, show that the former premier did not mention the protracted Kashmir issue, which has aggravated since August 5, 2019, when New Delhi unilaterally scrapped the special status of this only Muslim-majority region in the Hindu-dominated India.

This forced the then-Imran Khan government to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi and halt formal trade.

After Khan’s ouster from power in April 2022, the two successive coalition governments – both led by Shehbaz Sharif – and a caretaker setup willy-nilly stuck to their predecessor’s Kashmir policy.

But bilateral relations between Pakistan and India had nose-dived even before the scrapping of Kashmir’s special status.

A militant attack on India’s Pathankot airbase in January 2016 prompted New Delhi to break not just bilateral engagements with Pakistan but also sever all sports ties.

The militant attack at the Pathankot airbase had come a few weeks after Modi’s surprise visit to Pakistan in December 2015 when Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister.

After the attack, New Delhi spurned Islamabad’s offers of engagement under the pretext that talks and terrorism cannot go hand-in-hand.

However, Pakistan, which blames India for sponsoring terrorism in the restive southwestern Balochistan province and other parts of the country, kept offering talks.

But India’s unilateral action in Kashmir forced Pakistan to link the normalisation of ties with India to first rolling back New Delhi's August 2019 unilateral actions in the disputed region.

An attempt was made to restore trade ties during the days of the Imran Khan government, but senior federal cabinet members and public pressure killed the move.

During the first term of Shehbaz Sharif, again a proposal was made to reopen trade with India in the wake of devastating floods in the country. But public pressure forced the government to shelve the proposal.