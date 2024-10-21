WORLD
Mozambique police clash with opposition protesters
The full results of Mozambique's October 9 national election are expected this week.
The protesters are angry over Mozambique elections results. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 21, 2024

Mozambique police fired teargas and bullets at protesters in the capital Maputo who had gathered at the scene where two opposition party figures were shot dead on Saturday after a disputed election.

A Reuters witness saw some police officers firing handguns while dispersing the crowd on Monday.

Adriano Nuvunga, director of Mozambique's Centre for Democracy and Human Rights, said that two journalists and a security guard were hit by bullets but not seriously wounded.

A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The full results of Mozambique's October 9 national election are expected this week, with early results showing that the ruling party Frelimo is set for another win. Opposition candidates say the poll was rigged.

Accused of electoral fraud

Frelimo has ruled the southern African country since 1975 and has been accused of electoral fraud by opposition leaders, civil society and election observers, which it denies.

Mozambique's electoral commission has declined to comment on accusations of fraud.

US-based observers said the poll did not meet international standards for democratic elections, noting reports of vote buying, intimidation, inflated voter rolls and other issues.

"The police are turning this into a violent protest because they are firing at us. We are here to demand that the truth about the election is upheld," said protester Vladimir Manhique, a 32-year-old car mechanic.

"This is a way to demonstrate that enough is enough. This regime must fall," he said.

Several hundred people took part in the protest, with some burning red Frelimo flags in the street and throwing rocks.

Mozambican police have used live ammunition at political protests in the past, including last year, when they defended the use of force as necessary to suppress violence.

Independent presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane said that a national strike on Monday had been well observed and told the protesters to go home after the clashes with police.

Many businesses were closed in Maputo and downtown streets were quiet.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
