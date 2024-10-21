This week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party, Likud, sent out invites to an exclusive event called “Preparing to Settle Gaza”.

The event is part of an initiative launched by the Nachala Settlement Movement, which is active in building illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and will take place near the border of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

A poster for the event, also referred to as ‘Gaza Settlement Conference’ reads: “Gaza is ours. Forever”.

“The Zionist aim has always been to displace the indigenous Palestinian people and replace them with Israeli settlers,” says Zaid Amali, Director of International Advocacy at Palestinian NGO MIFTAH.

“Such plans reveal the real objective and colonial aspirations behind the ongoing genocide in Gaza, especially the recent extermination campaign in Northern Gaza, as well as the accelerating ethnic cleansing of the West Bank being done in parallel,” he tells TRT World.

Palestinians have long expressed fear that the Israeli war is more about displacing them from their ancestral homes than fighting Hamas resistance.

Netanyahu’s government is heavily influenced by the settler movement, with literal settlers holding key ministries and offices at state institutions.

These officials have been quite vocal and shameless about their expansionist policies across Palestine and neighbouring countries, says Amali.

The Nachala Settlement Movement has sent up tents on the Israeli side near the border with Gaza under military protection.

The deputy permanent observer of the State of Palestine to the UN, New York, Majed Bamya, tweeted about the event and said:

“Israel’s colonial designs in Gaza will become more and more evident. Genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, especially the North now, are to set the stage for annexation and colonisation.”