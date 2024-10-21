The world's biggest nature protection conference opened in Colombia with its president calling for urgent action and financing to reverse humankind's rapacious destruction of biodiversity.

"The planet doesn't have time to lose," Colombian Environment Minister and COP16 president Susana Muhamad told delegates from nearly 200 countries as she opened the Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) on Monday.

"We all agree that we are underfunded for this mission, we all agree that we need further sources of funding," said Muhamad, as she urged parties to use the event to take stock and make further commitments.

"We now, all together, must deliver... Cali 2024 could be a light in this very dark world."

About 12,000 delegates, including 140 government ministers and a dozen heads of state were expected at the largest-ever biodiversity COP running until November 1.

'Peace with Nature'

On Sunday, UN chief Antonio Guterres urged countries to "convert words into action" and fatten the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF) created last year to achieve the targets.

So far, countries have made about $250 million in commitments to the fund, according to monitoring agencies.

It is part of a broader agreement reached two years ago under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) to mobilize at least $200 billion per year by 2030 for biodiversity, including $20 billion per year by 2025 from rich nations to help developing ones.

A collapse in services provided by nature, such as pollination and clean water, could see the global economy lose "trillions of dollars a year," said Guterres.

