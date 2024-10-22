Tuesday, October 22, 2024

1850 GMT — Seven Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli shelling that targeted a school housing displaced residents in the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli fire struck the Zaid bin Harithah school in Beit Lahia and several Palestinians were injured in the attack.

1844 GMT — Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday on Gaza truce tour

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for talks on normalisation with Israel as he pushes for a ceasefire in Gaza, a US official said.

Blinken, who is on a regional tour expected to last throughout the week, will travel to Saudi capital Riyadh instead of previous plans to head to Jordan due to scheduling issues, the official said on condition of anonymity.

1840 GMT — UN warns Israel's obstructions in Gaza aid, rubble removal costing lives

The UN sounded the alarm about Israel’s obstructions in preventing crucial humanitarian aid in Gaza and warned the actions are costing lives.

UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said: "All of these things — delays in removing rubble, delays in getting food and water to people who are starving — those can cost human life, and that has to end."

"Israeli authorities continue to deny Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' (OCHA) requests to help rescue civilians under rubble. We're still waiting for the green light to help dozens of people trapped under their collapsed homes in the Fallujah area of Jabalya," he added.

1836 GMT — Israeli deputy commander of battalion killed in southern Lebanon

The deputy commander of battalion (9308), Major Aviram Harib, 42, was killed in battle in southern Lebanon, Israeli media said.

1835 GMT — Israeli soldier killed in border fighting with Hezbollah

Another Israeli soldier was killed and three others injured in border fighting with Hezbollah, the military said.

The Israeli army wrote on X that Saar Eliad Navarsky, 27, of the 7338th “Adirim” Artillery Regiment's 508th Battalion, from Tel Aviv, was killed in northern Israel.

The three reservist soldiers from the same battalion were severely injured, it said in a statement.​​​​​​​

1556 GMT — UN wants probe into deadly Israeli strike near Beirut hospital

The UN rights chief said he was "appalled" by a deadly Israeli strike near a south Beirut hospital on Monday, demanding a "prompt and thorough investigation".

"I am appalled," United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement, insisting that "the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law concerning the protection of civilians must be respected".

The UN rights chief insisted that "any incidents which affect hospitals must be subjected to a prompt and thorough investigation".

"I repeat the UN's call for an immediate cessation to hostilities, and remind all parties that the protection of civilians must be the absolute top priority."

Turk stressed that "in the conduct of military operations, all feasible precautions must be taken to avoid, and in any event to minimise, incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians and damage to civilian objects".

1659 GMT — Palestinian boy killed by Israeli army fire in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli army gunfire this evening during a raid in the city of Nablus, occupied northern West Bank.

Abdullah Jamal Hawash, 11, succumbed to critical wounds sustained from the Israeli army's gunfire, a Palestinian Health Ministry statement said.

1610 GMT — At least 700 Palestinians killed in northern Gaza

At least 700 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing offensive in northern Gaza, resistance group Hamas said.

"The Israeli occupation is committing systematic crimes in northern Gaza as part of acts of genocide, including executions, killing civilians, arbitrary detention, forced evacuation, displacement, starvation, and attacking hospitals," Osama Hamdan, top Hamas representative in Lebanon, said in a recorded speech.

He said the death toll in northern Gaza "does not include those under the rubble or those who can’t be reached by ambulances."

"The Palestinian people have the right to make their own choices, and they are the ones who will determine the details of the post-war era, not Israel and the US," he added.

1606 GMT — Netanyahu meets Blinken, urges political, security changes in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said there was a need for a security and political change in Lebanon that "would allow displaced Israelis to return safely to their homes".

1431 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strike on Beirut hospital climbs to 18

At least 18 people were killed, including four children, and 60 were wounded in an Israeli strike on Monday near Beirut's main government hospital, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

The director of the hospital said that due to the Israeli attack, nearby debris, probably from heavy ammunition, had caused damage to the medical facility.

While there were no casualties among the staff, efforts to rescue people in front of the hospital were ongoing, the director, Jihad Saadeh, added.

1416 GMT — Palestine accuses Israel of using starvation as weapon against children

Palestinian authorities accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon against civilians, especially children by denying them food, baby milk, and nutritional supplements,” it said.

"More than a quarter of a million aid trucks were prevented by the Israeli army since the start of its genocidal war in October 2023," Gaza’s government media office said in a statement.

"The occupation army continues to reinforce the starvation policy, especially in northern Gaza," it added. "This is a crime against humanity," the media office said, denouncing international silence to "this brutal crime being committed against Palestinians in Gaza."

1413 GMT — Death toll from Israeli fire in Lebanon reaches 1,552 since September 23

At least 1,552 people have been killed in Lebanon due to Israeli attacks, as Israel has launched a massive air campaign since September 23, according to an AFP tally.

1346 GMT — Lebanese hospital denies Israeli claims of hiding Hezbollah funds

A Lebanese hospital in Beirut has denied Israeli claims of hiding funds for Hezbollah amid a massive Israeli air campaign on Lebanon.

The hospital’s director, Mazen Alameh, called the Israeli claims "shocking," saying: "We are a well-known private hospital in Lebanon. We have no party or religious affiliation."

He called for "anyone" to visit the hospital to verify the accuracy of the Israeli claims. "This hospital was built 42 years ago. It’s impossible to have a bunker or a hideout under it," he stressed.

1256 GMT — 25 Israeli soldiers injured in clashes in southern Lebanon: military

At least 25 more Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in southern Lebanon in the last 24 hours, the military said.

Military figures released by the army showed that at least 750 soldiers have been killed and 5,043 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, 2023.

1231 GMT — Yemen's Houthis target Israeli military base in Tel Aviv

Yemen's Houthis said they had targeted an Israeli military base in Tel Aviv using ballistic missiles in solidarity with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

1240 GMT — Hezbollah rules out negotiations during fighting with Israel

Lebanon's Hezbollah movement said there would be no negotiations while fighting continued with Israel and it claimed sole responsibility for a drone attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's holiday home.

The group "takes full and sole responsibility" for targeting Netanyahu's house, Mohammad Afif, head of the Iranian-backed militant group's media office, told a press conference in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Hezbollah also for the first time acknowledged that Israel had captured some of its fighters since it launched a ground offensive in south Lebanon, and said that Israel was responsible for their wellbeing.

1053 GMT — One Israeli soldier killed, another injured amid Gaza, Lebanon assaults

An Israeli soldier was killed and another injured as Tel Aviv continued its onslaught on Gaza and Lebanon, the military said.

A military statement said the soldier died in an “operational vehicle accident” near the border with Gaza. A reserve soldier was also seriously injured in clashes in southern Lebanon, the statement added.

1048 GMT — WHO ‘concerned’ over ‘escalating violence, lack of access’ to civilians in Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) raised concerns over the growing violence and restrictions on humanitarian access to people in northern Gaza.

"We reiterate our call for sustained facilitation of humanitarian missions and ensuring safety for humanitarian staff, and for a ceasefire," the WHO Media Unit told Anadolu in a written statement.

Expressing "grave concern" over the safety of patients and health care workers amid escalating violence and evacuation orders affecting the Kamal Adwan, al-Awda, and Indonesian hospitals in northern Gaza, the UN agency urged all measures to protect civilians, health care workers, hospitals, and ambulances.

0941 GMT — Death toll in Gaza tops 42,700 as UN says staff starving

At least 115 more Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, pushing up the overall death toll since last year to 42,718, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

Some 100,282 others have also been wounded in the yearlong, ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza – crossing the 100,000 mark – according to a ministry statement.

“The Israeli occupation has committed seven massacres of families in the last 48 hours, resulting in 115 deaths and 487 injuries,” the ministry said.