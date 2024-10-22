Police have arrested an unknown number of pro-Palestine protesters at the University of Minnesota after a group of students briefly occupied an administrative building in protest against Israel's genocide in Gaza, organisers said.

The Monday afternoon protest prompted an alert from school officials: "Protestors have entered Morrill Hall on the East Bank, causing property damage and restricting entrance and exit from the building," the alert said.

A university spokesperson said he had no further updates. He did not immediately respond to a query to confirm the arrests. A woman who answered the phone for the university police said she had no information to give out beyond the earlier notification.

Ryan Mattson, a media liaison with the university's chapter of Students for a Democratic Society, said some protesters from the group who were inside the building were arrested.

He did not know how many.

Students were still protesting, "just trying to find where our people are," he said from the scene.

He said the administration "failed to divest from genocide", adding that the U has also passed policies restricting their First Amendment rights to protest. "We will stay here until the university meets our demands or makes us leave."

Merlin Van Alstein, an organiser with the group, earlier said about 30 protesters occupied Morrill Hall, with a larger group gathered outside.

The group renamed the building "Halimy Hall" in remembrance of 19-year-old Palestinian TikTok creator Medo Halimy, who died in August in an apparent Israeli airstrike.