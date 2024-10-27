Two decades ago, the United States detained Aafia Siddiqui, then a 31-year-old Pakistani neuroscientist, in a move widely attributed to America's notorious 'war on terror' following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Aafia, who championed several human rights causes, was accused of various crimes — from attempting to kill American soldiers and conducting shady financial transactions to making suspicious trips between the US, Pakistan, Liberia, and other countries.

But new evidence gathered by her lawyer, Clive Stafford Smith, challenges the US government's arguments, exposing significant inconsistencies.

Aafia has an alibi, says her sister Fowzia. One of the accusations — that she had bought diamonds in Liberia on behalf of Al Qaeda in the lead-up to the 9/11 attacks — has no legs to stand on.

Contrary to the dates and whereabouts provided by the US government to suggest Aafia was in Liberia for diamond shopping, Aafia was "actually in Boston, having a scan at the hospital", Fowzia tells TRT World.

"The date and everything is there," she says.

Yet, at the time of her arrest, Western press portrayed her as a villain, with a section of the US media labelling her 'Lady Al Qaeda'. The media witch hunt was followed by a controversial court trial. In 2010, a US court sentenced Aafia to 86 years in prison.

The case against her, framed by the US government, is full of red flags right from the get-go.

The abduction

Aafia went missing in March 2003 as she set out for the Karachi airport along with her three children — six-months-old Suleiman, three-year-old Mariam and six-year-old Ahmed. And five years later, the family learned that she was in the US custody in Ghazni, Afghanistan, where she had undergone severe torture, according to her sister Fowzia.

As abductors pulled her away violently, toddler Suleiman fell on the floor, injuring his head, according to Smith, who believes the baby most likely succumbed to his head injury. Mariam, he says, was forcibly adopted into a white Christian family from the US and renamed Fatima.

"Ahmed was taken to Kabul, imprisoned at just six years old, and given the name Ehsan Ali," Smith says. "What person in their right mind would do that?"

Fowzia has managed to gain custody of both Mariam and Ahmed, while the fate of Suleiman remains unknown. Nevertheless, Fowzia continues to believe he could still be alive.

"One of the most touching things is that Fowzia creates an updated picture of what Suleiman would look like now, if he is still alive," Smith says.

The Siddiqui family claims Aafia was taken by Pakistani authorities, who initially acknowledged her detention, but denied it later.

During her detention in Afghanistan under the supervision of the Washington-backed Afghan government, US federal prosecutors presented documents in a New York court purportedly linked to some terrorism plots. They also accused her of snatching an "unattended rifle" and firing at US soldiers and FBI agents during her detention in Afghanistan. Though no one was injured by her alleged attack, she was shot and wounded in response.

For all these years, Aafia's family could not wrap their heads around why she was picked up in the first place or how she came under the scrutiny of the US government, especially since she had been leading a good life and had a promising career in neuroscience ahead of her.

"It has been a traumatic existence for us ever since," Fowzia says.

Aafia's defence team could not investigate the US government's story earlier. Between 2003 and 2008, when she was held in Bagram and other facilities run by Americans in Afghanistan, her lawyers were not allowed to visit the country, according to the family.

With the Taliban in power now, Aafia's lawyer Smith was able to travel to Bagram, locate former detainees and her cellmates, who shared details of how she was treated there.

In 2008, she was transferred to the US. Two years later, during her court trial in New York, Aafia told the jury that the US forces had tortured her both physically and sexually at the Bagram prison. However, the US authorities were quick to deny her claims, even refusing to admit that she had ever been held in Afghanistan.

"In the past year, we have uncovered a lot of new evidence," says Fowzia, who is also a consultant neurologist. "Earlier, we only had Aafia's word and one other person's testimony, plus Yvonne Ridley, a reporter who had done some research."

Fowzia adds that former prisoners have responded enthusiastically, coming forward to narrate first-hand accounts of how Aafia was treated, and debunk key elements of the US prosecution's case.

"Now we have witnesses, we know (the facts)," says Fowzia. "And the gruesome details (of torture) — I have heard a lot of them, and every time I hear them, I just cannot (bear it)… it is so painful."