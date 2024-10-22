TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
UN vows to continue Black Sea safety talks with Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia
Senior UN official reports September as 'highest monthly toll' in Ukraine for 2024, with 208 civilians killed and 1,220 injured.
UN vows to continue Black Sea safety talks with Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia
November will mark 1,000 days since the beginning of Russia's military offensive. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
October 22, 2024

As civilian casualties mount in Ukraine, the UN has reiterated its commitment to maintaining dialogue with Türkiye, Ukraine, and Russia to ensure the freedom and safety of navigation in the Black Sea.

"While the worst impact of the war continues to be felt in the front line communities of eastern and southern Ukraine, death and destruction is also a daily occurrence away from the areas of active fighting," Miroslav Jenca, UN assistant secretary general for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, told a session of the UN Security Council.

Emphasising the war’s escalating toll on Ukraine’s civilian population, Jenca said: "In September, at least 208 Ukrainian civilians were killed and 1,220 injured, making it the month with the highest number of civilian casualties this year in Ukraine."

Jenca cited the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which reported that nearly 12,000 civilians, including 622 children, had been killed and over 25,000 more injured since Russia's military offensive in February 2022.

RelatedTask force by Türkiye, Romania, Bulgaria sails to Black Sea to clear mines

Freedom, safety of navigation

RECOMMENDED

Highlighting Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea, he said that "the UN therefore continues engagement with Ukraine, the Russian Federation and Türkiye, as well as other stakeholders, in support of freedom and safety of navigation in the Black Sea."

He also drew attention to the torture faced by prisoners of war in both Ukraine and Russia, stating that 97 percent of Ukrainian prisoners and 50 percent of Russian prisoners reported being subjected to torture or ill-treatment during captivity.

"We urge the authorities of the Russian Federation, as well as of Ukraine, to end this practice and hold perpetrators accountable," he said.

November will mark 1,000 days since the beginning of Russia's military offensive, "a war" that Jenca described as causing "deep human suffering, threatening regional stability, and worsening global divisions."

Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'