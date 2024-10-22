The SAHA Expo, a significant Turkish defence event organised by the Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association (SAHA), has kicked off at Istanbul Expo Center.

The event opened on Tuesday, showcasing advanced defence products from Türkiye and over 120 other countries.

A total of 1,478 firms, including 178 foreign buying delegates and 312 officials are expected to participate in the five-day event.

SAHA Expo is anticipated to host over 200 signing ceremonies and unveil 300 new products, with expectations of generating more than $2 billion in business relations through contracts and negotiations.

This year marks the introduction of cyber security and artificial intelligence pavilions, along with public participation days, enhancing the event's accessibility and engagement.

The event will also feature keynote speeches by Turkish and international experts in the defence industry.