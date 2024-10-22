CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Rare Tintin comics signed by Herge go up for auction in France
The auction will feature 75 graphic novels, including a unique copy of Tintin in America from 1932.
Rare Tintin comics signed by Herge go up for auction in France
Herge dedicated the book in 1933 to the chaplain of his Brussels scout troop, Charles Helsen, who became a friend and mentor. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Emir Isci
October 22, 2024

A collection of rare Tintin comic albums is up for auction in Paris, many signed by cartoonist Herge, who wrote "Tintin is just another version of me" on one flyleaf.

Among the 75 graphic novels is a one-of-a-kind copy of "Tintin in America", first published in 1932, which has an estimated value of $217,000 (€200,000 ).

Herge dedicated the book in 1933 to the chaplain of his Brussels scout troop, Charles Helsen, who became a friend and mentor.

"To Mr Abbot Helsen, in memory of the good years spent under his supervision, discovering Adventure... Tintin is just another version of me, who would have continued on that path, all the way," he wrote.

Helsen's copy of "Tintin in America" appears to have been a one-off printing.

"We believe Herge requested a copy be specially printed" for his friend, said Daniel Perez, the auction house expert covering the sale.

RelatedThree-year-old prodigy hailed as 'mini-Picasso' by art world

Grand collection

RECOMMENDED

The sale of 75 graphic novels at the Tajan auction house will break up a collection built over generations by the family of Felipe Ortiz-Patino, whose Bolivian great-grandfather started the mania.

Perez said he put together the lots for sale from the collection after Ortiz-Patino "switched interests for various reasons".

Many of the books on offer are in near-new or very good condition, displaying the original colours of their cover illustrations.

One first-edition copy of 1931's "Tintin in the Congo" -- of which only a few thousand were printed -- is estimated at $108,000 (€100,000 ).

Herge signed the book "Tintin" while his fiancee, Germaine, signed as "Milou" -- the French name for the intrepid reporter's faithful terrier known as "Snowy" in English translations.

An unsigned but very rare pop-up version of "Red Rackham's Treasure" is also on sale for an estimate $65,000 (€60,000 ).

In November, Tajan plans to offer one of Herge's original 1941 illustrations for "The Shooting Star", another Tintin adventure, estimated at up to 500,000 euros.

RelatedMeta partners with Blumhouse to test AI video tool for filmmakers
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'