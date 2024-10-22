A collection of rare Tintin comic albums is up for auction in Paris, many signed by cartoonist Herge, who wrote "Tintin is just another version of me" on one flyleaf.

Among the 75 graphic novels is a one-of-a-kind copy of "Tintin in America", first published in 1932, which has an estimated value of $217,000 (€200,000 ).

Herge dedicated the book in 1933 to the chaplain of his Brussels scout troop, Charles Helsen, who became a friend and mentor.

"To Mr Abbot Helsen, in memory of the good years spent under his supervision, discovering Adventure... Tintin is just another version of me, who would have continued on that path, all the way," he wrote.

Helsen's copy of "Tintin in America" appears to have been a one-off printing.

"We believe Herge requested a copy be specially printed" for his friend, said Daniel Perez, the auction house expert covering the sale.

Grand collection