Indian pharmaceutical tycoon Adar Poonawalla has invested $119 million into one of Bollywood's biggest production companies, a boost to a film industry that has suffered from waning audience interest.

The deal gives Poonawalla's Serene Production a 50-percent stake in Dharma Productions, the producer and distributor of some of India's biggest movie blockbusters.

Prolific filmmaker and talk show host Karan Johar, whose father founded the production company in the 1970s, will retain the remaining share and serve as executive chairman.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to partner with one of the most iconic production houses in our nation," Poonawalla said in a press release on Monday.

"We hope to build and grow Dharma and scale even greater heights in the years to come."

Dharma has produced some of Bollywood's most beloved films since its founding including "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" (Something is Happening), a popular rom-com featuring 1990s heart-throb Shah Rukh Khan.

"Dharma Productions has been synonymous with heartfelt storytelling that captures the essence of Indian culture," Johar said.

"This partnership represents a perfect blend of our emotional storytelling prowess and forward-thinking business strategies."