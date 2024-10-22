Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he wanted the Ukraine conflict to be resolved peacefully and "quickly" as he met President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit in Russia.

The three-day gathering, held amidst tight security in the city of Kazan on Tuesday, is the biggest international event in Russia since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022, with Putin seeking to build an alliance aimed at challenging the West's "hegemony".

"We have been in constant touch over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Modi told Putin after the two shook hands and embraced.

"We believe that disputes should only be resolved peacefully. We totally support efforts to quickly restore peace and stability," the Indian leader added.

Putin hailed what he called Russia and India's "privileged strategic partnership" and vowed to build ties further.

New Delhi has walked a diplomatic tightrope since the Ukraine conflict began, pledging humanitarian support for Kiev while avoiding explicit condemnation of Russia's offensive.

Modi visited Kiev in August and Moscow in July to encourage talks, as India cast itself as a potential mediator.

Some two dozen other leaders are to attend the summit, including Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The main issues on the agenda include Putin's idea for a BRICS-led payment system to rival SWIFT, an international financial network that Russian banks were cut off from in 2022, and the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Related Ukraine blasts UN chief for accepting BRICS summit invitation in Russia

'Multipolar world'

The Kremlin has touted the BRICS summit as a diplomatic triumph that shows Western attempts to isolate Moscow over the Ukraine conflict have failed.

The United States has dismissed the idea that BRICS could become a "geopolitical rival" but has expressed concern over Moscow flexing its diplomatic muscle as the Ukraine conflict rages.

Moscow has steadily advanced on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine this year while strengthening ties with China, Iran and North Korea - three of Washington's adversaries.

By gathering BRICS leaders in Kazan, the Kremlin "aims to show that not only is Russia not isolated, it has partners and allies," Moscow-based political analyst Konstantin Kalachev told AFP.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Putin in 2023 over the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, and the Russian leader abandoned plans to attend the previous summit in ICC member South Africa.

This time, the Kremlin wants to show an "alternative to Western pressure and that the multipolar world is a reality," Kalachev said, referring to Moscow's efforts to shift power away from Western nations.