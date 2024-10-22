The UN Palestinian refugee agency has called for a temporary truce to allow people to leave areas of northern Gaza as health officials said they were running out of supplies to treat patients hurt in a three-week-old Israeli offensive.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UNRWA relief agency, said on Tuesday that the humanitarian situation had reached a dire point, with bodies abandoned by roadsides or buried under rubble.

"In northern Gaza, people are just waiting to die," he said in a statement on X. "They feel deserted, hopeless and alone."

"I am calling for an immediate truce, even if for a few hours, to enable safe humanitarian passage for families who wish to leave the area & reach safer places," he said.

Blinken visit

The call came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to try to revive Gaza ceasefire talks following the killing last week of Yahya Sinwar, leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas that runs the enclave.

Washington has called on Israel to allow more humanitarian supplies into northern Gaza and Israel claims aid has been delivered in scores of trucks as well as air drops but Gaza medics say the aid has not reached them.

On Tuesday, Gaza health officials said more than 20 people had been killed by Israeli forces. Dozens of bodies of people killed by Israeli fire were on roadsides and under rubble. Rescue teams could not reach them because of ongoing strikes, they said.

"Many wounded have died before our eyes and we couldn't do anything for them," said Munir Al-Bursh, the director of the Gaza Health Ministry, who is currently in northern Gaza.

"Hospitals also ran out of coffins to prepare the dead and we have asked people to donate any fabric they have at home," he said in a statement.

The Israeli military, which besieged the northern town of Jabalia this month, says it is evacuating people along designated routes.