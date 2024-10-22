China's economic stakes are very high in the Middle East, which helps explain why Beijing has been pushing for cooler heads to prevail in the region.

Amid intensifying hostilities in recent months, officials from China have urged Iran, Israel, and all other actors to show restraint.

In a recent call with his Israeli counterpart, which took place shortly after the Israeli military attacked United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed the importance of keeping this international force safe and reiterated China's stance in favour of an immediate and permanent Gaza ceasefire.

Driven by a desire for stability in the region, China has valid concerns about a possible full-blown Iran-Israel war undermining its economic and strategic interests—from trade routes to investments and beyond.

The Asian giant's dependence on Middle Eastern countries for its oil and gas imports makes stability in this region critical to China's energy security and, by extension, domestic stability.

Protecting investments

Another key reason China is pushing for stability in the Middle East is that it's a crucial hub for land and sea routes for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a massive multi-continental infrastructure project. Beijing has already invested roughly $1 trillion into the infrastructure, construction, and other projects associated with BRI.

The region's trade and economic areas, including the Suez Canal, are also critical to BRI's success from an energy standpoint.

In the 2015-19 period, all six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, Iran, and Iraq joined this ambitious initiative.

That's why protecting Chinese capital, enterprises, assets and manpower in the MENA region is so important for Beijing, said Manoj Kewalramani, chairperson of the Indo-Pacific Research Program and a China studies fellow at the Takshashila Institution.

Speaking to TRT World, he added, "At the same time, China is also keen to attract financing sovereign wealth funds from the region. So, any escalation of the current conflict into a larger regional war does not suit China's interests."

Within this context, it is understandable why China does not want to see Israel and/or the United States bomb Iran. Such a scenario could add countless new layers of instability to the region at the expense of China's many interests.

However, one potential silver lining for China is that further escalation of conflicts between Iran and Israel could serve to distract Washington from the Indo-Pacific while pulling the US further into the Middle East.

That in of itself benefits China, which wants less Western pressure when it comes to Taiwan and South China Sea territorial disputes.

Geopolitical balance

Previously, Beijing has maintained a balanced approach to the region, staying on good terms with both Tehran and Tel Aviv.

However, the war on Gaza in October 2023 and subsequent tensions between Israel and Iran have harmed Sino-Israeli relations, with perceptions of each other worsening over the past year.

While the Israelis are uncomfortable with Beijing's perceived alignment with Tehran against Tel Aviv, Kewalramani noted an "enduring suspicion (among Chinese policymakers) of Israel as an American partner."

If Israel and/or the US wage a military operation against Iran, China could face diplomatic pressure to choose sides, said John Calabrese, a non-resident Senior Fellow at the Middle East Institute.

This would complicate its efforts to maintain balanced relationships with both Iran and Israel, "though China's relations with Israel have already been badly damaged by what appears to many Israelis as a decisively pro-Hamas 'tilt,' " Calabrese told TRT World.

Over the past year, strain between Beijing and Tel Aviv has been increasingly visible in the UN Security Council and other international bodies where China has taken stances at odds with Israel's government such as favouring the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the 1949-67 borders, calling for a Gaza ceasefire, and recognising Hamas as a legitimate Palestinian group rather than a "terrorist" organisation.