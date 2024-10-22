Lebanon's Hezbollah has said there would be no negotiations while fighting continued with Israel and it claimed sole responsibility for a drone attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's holiday home in Caesarea.

The group "takes full and sole responsibility" for targeting Netanyahu's house, Mohammad Afif, head of the group's media office, told a press conference in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday.

"If our hands didn't reach you the previous time, then days, nights and the battlefield are still between us," he said.

Israel said a drone was launched at Netanyahu's holiday home on Saturday.

Netanyahu was not there at the time, but he described it as an assassination attempt by "Iran's proxy Hezbollah" and called it a "grave mistake".