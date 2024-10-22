Iraq’s prime minister announced that Daesh's leader in Iraq was killed in a military operation along with eight of the group’s other senior leaders.‎

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Tuesday that Jassim al-Mazroui Abu Abdul Qader was killed in an operation by counterterrorism forces and the national security service under the Joint Operations Command in the Hamrin Mountains in Salahuddin province.

"There is no place for terrorists in Iraq, and we will pursue them to their hideouts and eliminate them," al-Sudani said in a statement.

The Joint Operations Command said in a statement that the operation was carried out “with technical support and exchange of accurate intelligence information by the international coalition forces.”

The identities of the others killed in the operation along with Abdul Qader will be announced after they are confirmed by DNA tests, it said.

The statement also indicated that “large quantities of weapons, ammunition and equipment were seized.”