At least 67 percent of Europeans are concerned about artificial intelligence (AI) potentially manipulating election outcomes, especially amid rising disinformation campaigns, a new survey has revealed.

The European Tech Insights 2024 report by the Madrid-based IE University’s Centre for the Governance of Change says this worry is linked to the increasing use of AI technologies in political processes and the growing threat of cyberattacks aimed at influencing elections.

Concerns are particularly high in the UK, where 54 percent of respondents express unease, and in Spain, where 51 percent share similar apprehensions.

Recent high-profile disinformation campaigns in these countries have further amplified fears regarding the integrity of electoral processes.

Regulating AI Policies

As AI technologies become more sophisticated, citizens are increasingly wary of their misuse in electoral contexts, such as disinformation campaigns and deepfake videos.

However, younger Europeans appear more open to AI; approximately 34 percent of those aged 18-34 indicated they would trust an AI-powered app to vote on their behalf. This reflects a growing acceptance of technology among younger voters, who may view AI as a means to enhance democratic participation rather than undermine it.

The survey also explored public attitudes toward AI in various public service roles. A vast majority—79 percent—support the use of AI to assist job seekers in finding employment opportunities, while 77 percent are in favour of its application in optimising city traffic systems.

However, there is considerable caution regarding AI’s involvement in sensitive areas, such as determining welfare eligibility or processing tax returns. While 65 percent of Europeans are comfortable with AI handling tax returns, this number drops to 51 percent in the UK, indicating a more cautious stance.

Carlos Luca de Tena, Executive Director at the IE Centre for the Governance of Change, noted, “Public concern about the role of AI in shaping elections is growing. While there is no clear evidence yet showing significant shifts in election outcomes, AI has heightened concerns about election disinformation and deepfakes on a global scale.”