TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye seeks stronger ties with BRICS: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan says he will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, underlining his intent to deepen cooperation with the group.
Türkiye seeks stronger ties with BRICS: Erdogan
President Erdogan sees BRICS cooperation as a key opportunity for Türkiye. / Photo: AA / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 22, 2024

Türkiye wants to develop the country's cooperation with BRICS and will attend the summit on Wednesday at the invitation of Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan's Tuesday remarks came as Russia prepares to host the Extended Leaders' Session from members and non-member nations of BRICS in Tatarstan's city of Kazan.

"BRICS countries, a significant portion of which are G20 members like Türkiye, comprise approximately 30 percent of the world's surface area and 45 percent of its population," Erdogan said.

He noted that the BRICS nations represent 45 percent of the global population and produce 40 percent of the world's oil and handle 25 percent of global goods exports.

"As Türkiye, we sincerely seek to strengthen our cooperation with the BRICS," Erdogan said.

RelatedIndia's Modi pushes for Russia-Ukraine peace at BRICS summit
RECOMMENDED

Türkiye at BRICS summit

Earlier on Monday, President Putin's adviser Anton Kobyakov met Türkiye's ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgic and both sides discussed practical issues related to the participation of a Turkish delegation in the summit.

"The Turkish delegation is participating in the BRICS Summit at the highest level, proof of our great interest in the organisation. I have no doubt that this cooperation will create even more opportunity to expand relations," Bilgic said.

Both sides also discussed the potential for economic cooperation between Ankara and Moscow and weighed in the need to promote more investment opportunities.

"Our countries have been gradually increasing cooperation in key areas. I believe the participation of a Turkish delegation in the BRICS Summit will become a watershed moment that will contribute to the creation of new areas of cooperation and further strengthen relations," Kobyakov said.

The three-day summit of BRICS includes longtime members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — the source of the group’s name — along with recent additions Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

RelatedWorld in 'chaos' but friendship will last 'for generations': Xi to Putin
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala
Palestinian families pledge support for Gaza administration committee