At least 11 people have been killed after a fuel tanker exploded next to a highway in Uganda, police have said. Two children were among the dead.

The tanker overturned after an accident and later exploded in a town just outside Kampala, the capital, police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said on Tuesday.

"The victims were burnt beyond recognition," he said in a statement. A cloud of dark smoke rose from the scene.

A video shared online by an onlooker appeared to show people scooping up fuel from the tanker before the blast. The dangerous scene echoed a similar incident in Nigeria last week that killed more than 140 people, including children.

People who rush to collect fuel from stricken trucks hope to sell it, despite warnings to stay away.