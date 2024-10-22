Earlier this month, the Bangladesh International Criminal Tribunal issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over her government's crackdown on the student-led reform movement this summer.

The ICT verdict centres around Hasina's role in committing massacres and killings against students calling on the government to restructure its quota system to allocate more jobs to young people. They expect her in court on November 18.

However, Hasina remains in India after fleeing there in August, upon the toppling of her government. This means that any attempt by Dhaka to hold her accountable is subject to India's compliance with Bangladesh's request for extradition.

But will India comply? So far, it has not commented on the arrest warrant. But hours after the ICT issued it, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that Hasina had come to India on short notice for "safety reasons."

Here are the considerations for New Delhi.

Serious charges

The charges against the Hasina administration during the 2024 unrest are significant.

Despite being the daughter of Bangladesh's founding leader, Sheikh Mujib Ur Rehman, Hasina responded with state brutality, extrajudicial killings and state terrorism against students calling for a reform of the quota system in government jobs.

Hasina's actions include the July 2024 massacre by law enforcement agencies which resulted in 650 deaths.

As per Bangladesh's Interim Health Ministry, more than 1,000 people were killed in total during Hasina's clampdown against protestors. The increasing violence only fueled dissent, culminating in the toppling of her regime.

With Hasina and her administration facing charges of committing crimes against humanity against her own citizens, she should ideally be brought back to Bangladesh to stand trial before the ICT.

India and Hasina

However, restorative justice in Bangladesh remains elusive due to the strong possibility that India will not comply with the ICT's arrest warrant.

New Delhi has had an excellent relationship with Sheikh Hasina during her 15-year rule in Bangladesh because of her pro-India and anti-Pakistan policies.

Her party, the Awami League, has also been praised by India for playing a key role in achieving Bangladeshi independence during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

India has hence viewed Bangladesh under Hasina as a key ally against arch-rivals Pakistan and China, due to her quest to foster deep energy, business and defence ties alongside domestic clampdowns of anti-India insurgents.

The election of India's right-wing, hardline, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in 2014 further cemented ties with the Hasina government, spurring Bangladesh to partner with India on projects dealing with the development of rivers and coal-based power.

So, India may think it has little incentive to act against Hasina, for fear of jeopardising its quest to maintain strategic balance in South Asia through a friendly government in Bangladesh.

But, by not returning Hasina, India also risks jeopardising its relationship with the new interim government in Bangladesh and hence, losing out on political capital that it has developed with the country during the Sheikh Hasina years.

Hasina's refuge comes against the backdrop of an assertive China and possibility of border skirmishes, decades of hostile relations with Pakistan and a new left-wing, socialist government of Anura Dissanayake in Sri Lanka which could prioritise China over India.