University of Milan cancels agreement with Israeli university
The university said the decision to cancel exchange of students and researchers agreement with Reichman University came after the rector met with students who pressed for a boycott of relations.
Earlier this year, the University of Milan suspended an agreement with another Israeli institution, Ariel University, and pledged not to renew it following student mobilisations. / Photo: University of Milan / Others
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
October 23, 2024

The University of Milan has suspended an agreement with Israel's Reichman University on an exchange of students and researchers after its rector, Marina Brambilla, met with a delegation of Palestinian students who had been pressing for a boycott of relations with Israeli universities, reports said.

The university's administration cited the worsening situation in the Middle East for suspending the agreement, the Italian news agency ANSA reported on Tuesday.

Student associations defined the move as a "victory," saying it was reached as a result of strong pressure from students and faculty members.

Earlier this year, the University of Milan suspended an agreement with another Israeli institution, Ariel University, and pledged not to renew it following student mobilisations.

Following the example of many other students across the Western world, the university students launched an encampment at the campus earlier this year to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza and ties with Israeli education institutions.

Students opposing genocide

In April, students at Columbia University in the US launched a sit-in on campus in protest against Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza, stirring a series of protests across many universities in the US.

Shortly after, many students in other countries followed suit and protested against Israel's genocide at their respective universities in countries like Canada, the UK, France, Italy and others.

The main demands of the students include cutting ties with Israel and the end of its aggression against Palestinians.

Israel has killed over 42,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its assault so far in the blockaded enclave, displacing almost the entire population and causing a shortage of basic necessities, including medicine, water, food and electricity.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
