US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left Israel on Wednesday morning after meeting with senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss ways to end the ongoing war on Gaza, after the top US diplomat's previous ten trips to the region yielded no results.

According to media reports, Blinken is heading to Saudi Arabia to meet with top officials.

He told reporters while preparing to leave for Saudi Arabia that "there are two things left to do, get the hostages home and bring the war to an end with an understanding of what will follow."

While citing Israeli steps taken to ensure bringing aid to Palestinians in Gaza, Blinken, however, said Israel needs to do more to allow aid into Gaza.

Commenting on Israeli plans to vacate Palestinians from northern Gaza, he stressed that the US rejects any reoccupation of Gaza.