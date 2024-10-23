WORLD
Top Hamas official arrives in Russia for diplomatic visit
Moscow has repeatedly blamed the current crisis in the Middle East on the failure of US diplomacy and called for a ceasefire in Gaza.
The visit of the Hamas leader comes amidst the BRICS summit being hosted by Russia in Kazan. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 23, 2024

A senior member of Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group, Mousa Abu Marzouk has arrived in Moscow on a planned visit, Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing a diplomatic source.

Hamas politburo member, Abu Marzouk who arrived on Wednesday, intends to hold a series of meetings with Russian officials, RIA said without providing any further details.

Russia has ties to all key players in the Middle East, including Israel, Iran, Lebanon, Palestine and Hamas.

Moscow has repeatedly blamed the current crisis in the Middle East on the failure of US diplomacy and called for a ceasefire in Gaza and the resumption of talks aimed at finding a peace settlement.

Ties with Russia and China

The visit of the Hamas leader comes amidst the BRICS summit being hosted by Russia in Kazan.

Hamas has publicly expressed its willingness to develop strong ties with both Russia and China in the face of the relentless US-backed Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza.

Hamas aims to develop “cooperation with great powers China and Russia”, Khaled Meshaal, one of Hamas’s leading figures has said.

Unlike the Western bloc, Russia, China and many Global South countries do not consider Hamas a "terrorist" organisation.

SOURCE:Reuters
