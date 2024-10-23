A senior member of Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group, Mousa Abu Marzouk has arrived in Moscow on a planned visit, Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing a diplomatic source.

Hamas politburo member, Abu Marzouk who arrived on Wednesday, intends to hold a series of meetings with Russian officials, RIA said without providing any further details.

Russia has ties to all key players in the Middle East, including Israel, Iran, Lebanon, Palestine and Hamas.

Moscow has repeatedly blamed the current crisis in the Middle East on the failure of US diplomacy and called for a ceasefire in Gaza and the resumption of talks aimed at finding a peace settlement.

