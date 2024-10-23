Online job adverts, social media websites, and false promises of legitimate work. This is how it starts for those who find themselves ensnared in modern slavery across the world.

Once smuggled, their lives spiral into a nightmare filled with fear, debt, and relentless toil.

Victims are forced into various forms of exploitation, including domestic servitude, forced labour in cannabis farms, escort services, webcamming, and phone sex lines.

In the United Kingdom, there are an estimated 130,000 victims, with many having migrated from Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, and Africa in search of safety.

The Home Office recently announced it will hire 200 additional staff to address a backlog of 23,300 modern slavery cases, according to the Guardian.

“For too long, modern slavery survivors and the harrowing experiences they have lived through have not been given the attention and support they deserve,” said Jess Phillips, the safeguarding minister, adding that the backlog resulted from inaction by the previous conservative government.

This comes in the wake of reports that some survivors of trafficking have been waiting for years to be officially recognised as victims of modern slavery, according to the British daily.

How it unfolds