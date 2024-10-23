A terror attack was carried out at the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital city of Ankara. Reports say there was a loud explosion, and subsequent TV footage showed an exchange of gunfire.

"Unfortunately, the number of martyrs has reached 5, with a total of 22 injured," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told reporters late on Wednesday.

Emergency services were dispatched to the site. Television images showed a damaged gate and a clash taking place in a nearby parking lot.

Yerlikaya did not say what organisation was behind the attack, as the process of identifying the assailants continued. But Defence Minister Yasar Guler pointed the finger at the PKK terrorist organisation.

“We give these PKK scoundrels the punishment they deserve every time. But they never come to their senses,” Guler said.

“We will pursue them until the last terrorist is eliminated.”

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the terrorist attack targeting the facility.

TAI is one of Türkiye's most important defence and aviation companies. It produces KAAN, the country's first national combat aircraft, among other cutting-edge products.

Global condemnation

Global condemnations have followed the terror attack in Ankara.

Russian President was the first leader to condemn the attack and offered condolences to his Turkish President Erdogan who is in Kazan to attend the BRICS Summit.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack.