Torrential rain set off by an approaching tropical storm has swamped the eastern Philippines with widespread flooding that killed at least nine people, trapped others on their roofs and sparked frantic appeals for help, officials said.

The government shut down public schools and government offices — except those urgently needed for disaster response — on the entire main island of Luzon to protect millions of people as tropical storm Trami blew closer from the Pacific.

At least nine people died in five northeastern provinces and in the hard-hit city of Naga before the storm's expected landfall on the northeastern Philippine coast.

Most of the deaths were caused by drowning and landslides, police and local officials said, adding that about seven were missing.

"People have been stuck on roofs of their houses for several hours now," former Vice President Leni Robredo, who lives in the northeastern city of Naga, said in a post on Facebook early on Wednesday.

"Many of our rescue trucks have stalled due to the floods."

Coast guard personnel have been rescuing residents in flooded villages in the eastern provinces of Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes and outlying regions since Tuesday, but provincial authorities said the number of rescue boats and personnel was not enough.

The storm was last tracked about 175 kilometers (109 miles) east of Echague town in the province of Isabela. It had strengthened with sustained winds of 95 kph (59 mph) per hour and gusts of up to 115 kph (71 mph).

The storm was forecast to hit Isabela's coast Wednesday night to early Thursday, then barrel across northern Luzon before exiting to the South China Sea late Thursday.

Its wide rain band could dump up to 20 centimetres (8 inches) of rainwater in one day of intense downpours in the most vulnerable provinces on its path, according to state forecasters.

'Worst yet to come'